Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 6.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.45. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.