MCO (MCO) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One MCO token can now be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00054410 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Upbit, Cobinhood and ABCC. MCO has a market cap of $81.18 million and $16.02 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.09 or 0.05981853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, ABCC, OKEx, Bit-Z, EXX, Coinnest, Cashierest, DDEX, Binance, Cobinhood, Bithumb, YoBit, Coinrail, Liqui, Livecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Bittrex, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.