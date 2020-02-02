Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Mdu Resources Group worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

