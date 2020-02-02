Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Mechel PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mechel PAO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 50.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 304,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTL opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Mechel PAO has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

