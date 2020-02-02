MediBloc [QRC20] Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,437.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.02030414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.97 or 0.04043028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00759090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00804126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009390 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00026515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00718697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

