MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $25,524.00 and $267.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

