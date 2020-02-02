MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) vs. Wize Pharma (NASDAQ:WIZP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wize Pharma and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wize Pharma N/A -1,054.90% -161.71% MediciNova N/A -15.11% -14.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wize Pharma and MediciNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wize Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00

MediciNova has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.97%. Given MediciNova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediciNova is more favorable than Wize Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of MediciNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wize Pharma and MediciNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wize Pharma N/A N/A -$3.28 million ($0.61) -0.28 MediciNova N/A N/A -$14.67 million ($0.36) -16.08

MediciNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wize Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MediciNova beats Wize Pharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wize Pharma Company Profile

Wize Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES)and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and Sjögren's syndrome (Sjögren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China. The company markets LO2A products for the treatment of DES in Germany and Switzerland; DES and CCH in Hungary; and DES and Sjögren's in the Netherlands. It is developing LO2A, which is in Phase II trial for patients with CCH; and Phase IV study for DES in patients with Sjögren's. The company was formerly known as Star Night Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Wize Pharma, Inc. in July 2015. Wize Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective ß2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

