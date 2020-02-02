Megacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $71,949.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00759053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007074 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,448,750 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

