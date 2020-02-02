Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $507,398.00 and approximately $805.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.77 or 0.01236461 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000775 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

