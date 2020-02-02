MenaPay Price Down 11.7% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $415,147.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,617,720 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

