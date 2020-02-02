Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

