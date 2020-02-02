Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

