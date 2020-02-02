Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,333 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

