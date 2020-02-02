Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $276.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 552,817 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,348,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 510,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $1,542,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 58.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 340,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 125,292 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

