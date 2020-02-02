MesChain Hits Market Capitalization of $78,124.00 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, MesChain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MesChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MesChain has a total market capitalization of $78,124.00 and approximately $17,685.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MesChain

MesChain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,838,826 tokens. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io.

