Metal Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Huobi and Livecoin. Metal has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,183,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin, Huobi, OKEx, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.