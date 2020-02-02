MetaMorph (METM) Price Down 39.8% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $68,999.00 and approximately $23,463.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.95 or 0.05946435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010486 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

