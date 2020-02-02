Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Tops $25.81 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003523 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, RightBTC, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $25.81 million and $2.82 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.02035486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123319 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,512,450 coins and its circulating supply is 77,512,345 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, HitBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.