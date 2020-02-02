Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Margaret Reese Walker Purchases 8,000 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Margaret Reese Walker purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.89 per share, with a total value of C$343,094.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at C$407,424.60.

Shares of TSE:MX traded down C$3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,683. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$40.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.71.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$807.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.