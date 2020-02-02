Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $57.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

MCB stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.