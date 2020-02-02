MEXC Token (MEXC) Hits One Day Volume of $452,807.00

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One MEXC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and WhiteBit. MEXC Token has a total market cap of $22.31 million and approximately $452,807.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MEXC Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.88 or 0.05969254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00126915 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC Token (CRYPTO:MEXC) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,419,047,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,934,234 tokens. MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MEXC Token’s official website is mexc.life. The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MEXC Token’s official message board is medium.com/mexc-life.

MEXC Token Token Trading

MEXC Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEXC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEXC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEXC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEXC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.