MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,677 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 562,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP opened at $31.94 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Several research firms have commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.