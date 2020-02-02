MicroBitcoin (MBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,951.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $3,951.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.