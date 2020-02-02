MicroMoney (AMM) Market Cap Tops $66,611.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.35, $7.50, $5.53 and $20.34. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $66,611.00 and approximately $11,866.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.05965983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034753 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.34, $19.00, $10.41, $11.92, $50.35, $70.71, $24.70, $5.53, $13.91, $32.35, $7.50 and $50.56. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.