Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 256.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 3.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Micron Technology worth $1,091,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after buying an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,696,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after buying an additional 1,027,834 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,551,000 after buying an additional 932,839 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

MU stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,455,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,361,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.