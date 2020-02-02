Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 223,346 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,263,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 872,264 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,455,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,361,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

