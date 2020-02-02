Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 797,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% in the second quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

