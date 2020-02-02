Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Smith Salley & Associates’ Largest Position

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,873 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

