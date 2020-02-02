Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after acquiring an additional 536,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

