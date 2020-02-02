Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

