Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Microsoft by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after buying an additional 1,064,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,054,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.