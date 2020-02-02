Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,121 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $132,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $128,054,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

