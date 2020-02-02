Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the period. Middleby makes up about 1.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Middleby worth $25,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 5,606.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Middleby by 266.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Middleby by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

