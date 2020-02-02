Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 272 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.88. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

