MineBee Price Tops $0.0314 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. MineBee has a total market cap of $57.53 million and $1.09 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

