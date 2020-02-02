MinexCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $329,621.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $329,621.00 and $90,599.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037042 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,533,590 coins and its circulating supply is 6,098,827 coins. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

