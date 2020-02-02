MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $119,670.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $119,670.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02972098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00197506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 531,043,555 coins and its circulating supply is 181,043,554 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

