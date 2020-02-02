Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,805 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises 1.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Mitek Systems worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,337 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 768,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,924. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $368.05 million, a P/E ratio of -488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.