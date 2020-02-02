Mithril 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.07 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, ZB.COM and FCoin. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008382 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001448 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000479 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, Bithumb, FCoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io, BitForex, Ethfinex, LBank, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

