Mixin (XIN) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Mixin has a total market cap of $118.52 million and $3.27 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $250.57 or 0.02665145 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,996 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

