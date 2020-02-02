Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Shares in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

