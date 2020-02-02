Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $24.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.46. 2,037,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,424. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $319.30 and a fifty-two week high of $521.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.29 and a 200-day moving average of $445.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.18.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

