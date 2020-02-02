Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 25,200 Shares of HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 9.47% of HL Acquisition worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCCH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,281. HL Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

HL Acquisition Company Profile

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

