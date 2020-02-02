Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 257,225 Shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,225 shares during the quarter. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A comprises about 0.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth $115,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth $1,361,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the third quarter worth $3,779,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter.

LHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. 54,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,510. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

About LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

