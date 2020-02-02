Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boeing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Boeing by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 113,858 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

Boeing stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.27. 4,996,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.22. The company has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

