Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 10,992 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. 7,803,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,672,949. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

