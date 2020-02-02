Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 208,231 FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 208,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.81% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,005 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,308,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 887,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A alerts:

Shares of FMCI remained flat at $$10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,680. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.