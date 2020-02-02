Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 33,000 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.93. 6,334,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.