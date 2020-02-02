Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.07. 51,384,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $166.47 and a twelve month high of $225.88.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

