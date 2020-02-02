Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,003,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,839,238. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

